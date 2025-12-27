BJP set to elect Nitin Nabin as new national president by January 20: Reports BJP chiefs from all states will submit one set of nomination papers supporting Nitin Nabin's candidature for the post of national president. Another set of nomination papers will be filed by members of the BJP's National Council.

New Delhi:

BJP chiefs of all states are likely to be called to to Delhi after January 15 for the election of the party's National President. The election process for the BJP's National President is expected to be completed between January 18 and January 20, sources told ANI. The appointment of Nitin Nabin as the new BJP national president is likely to be announced by January 20. The organisational election process has been completed in more than half of the BJP-ruled states, with 29 out of 37 states finalising their internal elections.

State chiefs from these states will submit one set of nomination papers supporting Nitin Nabin's candidature for the post of national president. Another set of nomination papers will be filed by members of the BJP's National Council.

The nomination papers backing Nitin Nabin will also carry the signatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, sources added.

Nitin Nabin is expected to file nomination papers

Since Nitin Nabin is the only candidate expected to file nomination papers, his election as national president will be officially announced soon after the scrutiny of nominations by BJP Chief Election Officer K Laxman.

All Chief Ministers and State Presidents of BJP-ruled states have been instructed to remain present in Delhi on the occasion. Sources also noted that Nitin Nabin's term as National President will be from January 2026 to January 2029.

Nitin Nabin’s term likely to be extended beyond 2029

With the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in 2029, his term is likely to be extended beyond that year. The BJP's appointment of Nitin Nabin, 45, as National President reflects the party's focus on projecting young leadership.

Nitin Nabin felicitated by party colleagues in Patna

BJP national working president Nitin Nabin was on Tuesday felicitated by party colleagues at the state headquarters in Patna. Nabin, the MLA from Bankipur assembly segment in the state capital, reached the BJP office at Birchand Patel Marg late in the evening, where the party's Bihar unit chief Sanjay Saraogi presented him with a bouquet of flowers and a Madhubani painting specimen.

BJP MPs from Bihar, including Union minister Giriraj Singh and parliamentarian Ravi Shankar Prasad were among those present on the occasion, besides members of the state legislature like Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Also Read:

Nitin Nabin calls Rahul Gandhi 'part-time politician': 'He visits Bihar for polls, leaves country after it'