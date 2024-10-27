Five die after their car plunges into gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a tragic accident, five people died after their car plunged into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, the police said on Sunday. According to the information received, the unfortunate accident occurred in Chauharghati's Vardhan in Mandi district.

As per the police, the accident took place on Sunday night when they were returning from a wedding ceremony. Providing additional details about the accident Mandi SP Sakshi Verma said that one of the deceased among five was a minor. He was 16 years of age. The rest of the deceased were aged between 25 to 30 years old. SP Sakshi said that the bodies for post-mortem were sent for the post-mortem.

Army jawan dies in accident

Earlier on Friday, an army jawan was killed and another man was injured after their car fell into a deep ditch in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, police said on Friday. The deceased was identified as Vikas Kumar (24), working in the Indian Army while Nikhil Kumar (22) was injured, they said. Vikas had come home on leave.

According to police, the incident occurred late Thursday night in the Sujanpur area when Vikas and Nikhil were travelling from Uhal to Bhated by car. While returning home, they lost control of the vehicle. It fell into a deep ditch near Andral village.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot, rescued Vikas and Nikhil and rushed them to a hospital.