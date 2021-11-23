Himachal Pradesh: National Highway 5 in Shimla blocked due to landslide

Tuesday, November 23, 2021
     
According to the details, the landslide occurred near Theog in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh.

New Delhi Updated on: November 23, 2021 10:33 IST
Himachal landslide
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

Landslide in Himachal Pradesh - FILE photo 

Highlights

  • The landslide occurred near Theog in the Shimla district
  • Restoration work is underway to resume traffic movement through the highway
  • Another landslide in Himachal this month had claimed the life of an army man

National Highway 5 in Himachal Pradesh was blocked due to a landslide in the area. According to the details, the landslide occurred near Theog in the Shimla district of the state. Restoration work is underway to resume traffic movement through the highway. 

A picture of the landslide was shared by news agency ANI. 

India Tv - Himachal Pradesh landslide

Image Source : ANI

Landslide blocks National Highway 5 in Himachal Pradesh

At the beginning of November this year, a landslide in Himachal Pradesh had claimed the life of an army man, Border Road Organisation had said. 

As per the information, the landslide in which the man died, took place during an operation to clear the debris of a previous landslide on Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi road blocking the axis road from Manali to Jammu and Kashmir on November 4.

The deceased was later identified as P Karthik Kumar, the statement said. 

