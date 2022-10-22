Himachal Pradesh election 2022: Congress releases third list of 4 candidates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational Image

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: The Congress party, on Saturday, released its third list of 4 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. This comes as voting for the 68 assembly seats in the states is slated to be held on November 12.

The last date for the filing of nominations is October 25, whereas, the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Here are the names of the third list's candidates and their constituencies:

Yadvinder Goma - Jaisinghpur (SC)

Bhuvneshwar Gaur - Manali

Kirnesh Jung - Paonta Sahib

Jagat Singh Negi - Kinnaur (ST)

Earlier, the grand old party released the two lists, featuring 46 candidates in the first list and 17 in the second. In the lists released, former state Congress chiefs Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Kuldeep Singh Rathore have been fielded from the Nadaun and Theog assembly seats respectively.

Other notable leaders like Congress Legislature Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri will be contesting from the Haroli assembly seat and former minister Asha Kumari from her Dalhousie seat.

Meanwhile, former BJP leader Dyal Pyari, who recently switched over to the Congress, has been given a ticket from the Pachhad (SC) seat.

Col Dhani Ram Shandil will contest from his Solan seat and Harshwardhan Singh Chauhan from his Shillai assembly seat. Former state minister and former state party chief Kaul Singh Thakur will contest from the Darang assembly seat.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Congress party would aim to gain its lost ground in the state, whereas, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led by chief minister Jairam Thakur will contest to retain power once again.

Though the state traditionally sees a direct contest between two national parties - Congress and BJP - this time, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also trying to breach the vote bank of the two mainstream parties in the Himalayan state.

(With inputs from ANI)

