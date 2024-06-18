Tuesday, June 18, 2024
     
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's wife Kamlesh Thakur to contest bypoll from Dehra

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's wife Kamlesh Thakur will contest bypoll from Himachal Pradesh's Dehra on Congress ticket.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Shimla Updated on: June 18, 2024 16:04 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Image Source : PTI Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's wife Kamlesh Thakur will contest by-elections from Dehra, Himachal Pradesh as Congress candidate.

The by-elections to three assembly constituencies - Hamirpur, Nalagarh and Dehra - would be held on July 10.

The Election Commission of India on June 10 announced by-elections to three seats of the state Assembly. This was necessitated after the resignations of Indepedent MLAs were accepted. While issuing the notification, the ECI said that the results will be out on July 13. The candidate can file their nomination papers on June 21. June 26 will be the last date for withdrawing from the fray.

More to follow...

