Over Rs 1,900 crore of state govt, people stuck in collapsed Yes Bank: Jairam Thakur

Image Source : PTI/FILE Over Rs 1,900 crore of state govt, people stuck in collapsed Yes Bank: HP CM

More than Rs 1,900 crore belonging to the Himachal Pradesh government and people in the state are stuck in the collapsed Yes Bank, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the Assembly on Thursday.

In a statement after question hour in the Budget session, Thakur informed the House that Rs 1,919 crore of the government and people in the state are stuck in Yes Bank's nine branches located across the state.

This includes money deposited by several government institutions and the ordinary public, he added.

