Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst in Kullu as heavy rains continue | Updates

Shimla:

A cloudburst was reported in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Friday as heavy rainfall continued to lash the Himalayan state. However, no loss of life or property has been reported so far, said officials on Saturday.

"A cloudburst occurred in Sharod Nallah, Sub Tehsil Jari, District Kullu at 5.35 pm on August 8. No reports of any loss of life have been received so far. The situation is currently normal," Kullu District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Over 100 people killed in rain-related incidents

Cloudbursts have been reported in several parts of Himachal Pradesh since the onset of monsoon on June 20. As per the state government, 112 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh in rain-related incidents. This number, however, may rise as 37 people are still missing.

The state has also incurred losses totalling Rs 1,988 crore, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Over 350 roads closed due to monsoon fury

According to the Himachal Pradesh government, a total of 358 roads, including two national highways, were closed in the state on Friday due to monsoon fury. This also includes the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway 21 near Mandi district and the Auto-Sainj road NH 305 near Jahed and Banjar in Kullu district.

Heavy rains expected to continue in Himachal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that rains will likely continue in Himachal Pradesh for the next few days. The local MeT office has also issued a yellow alert, predicting heavy rains and thunderstorms in three to six districts on Saturday and Sunday. Meanwhile, it has also issued an orange alert for some isolated areas of the state from Monday to Thursday.

Light to moderate rains lashed a few parts of the state, and Narkanda received 49.5 mm of rain since Thursday night, followed by Kufri 47.5 mm, Nahan 42.1 mm, Bajaura 17 mm, Dharamshala 6.8 mm and Shimla 6 mm, as per the weather department.