Image Source : ANI Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhu govt completes 100 days, says 'HP will be most prosperous, rich state by 2023'

Himachal Pradesh: It's a celebration time for Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as his government completed 100 days in the state. CM Sukhu on Sunday said that Himachal Pradesh will be the most prosperous and rich state in India by 2023. 'Himachal Pradesh will be the most prosperous and rich state in India by the year 2032.' said CM Sukhu during a conversation with ANI. In addition to this, he attacked BJP and alleged that the Saffron party covered up the police paper leak case.

During a conversation with ANI, CM Sukhu took a dig at BJP and alleged that the party covered up the police paper leak case and conducted another exam instead of carrying out an investigation into the case. 'BJP govt covered up Police paper leak case & they conducted another paper instead of investigating the case, this was their biggest mistake and despite all that, papers were leaked so we decided to shut down State Service Selection commission, said HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on completing over 100 days of Himachal Pradesh government.

CM Sukhu also drew attention towards providing support prices for apple crops to farmers. He asserted that his government s working to ensure that farmers get good prices for their apples. "It is not like we are not giving support prices for apple crops, we have been giving it and will continue to do so. We are working towards ensuring that farmers get good prices for their apples per kg. We are coming up with a new horticulture policy, we are giving support prices and we have plans to start a distillery,' said CM Sukhu.

'We shall take on board the opposition for the development of the state, we fight elections against each other that is another issue but there is no harm if we stand together for the development of the state,' asserted CM Sukhu.

