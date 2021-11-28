HP CM Jai Ram Thakur announces new pay scales for state govt employees with effect from Jan 1, 2016

Follow us on Image Source : JAI RAM THAKUR (TWITTER). HP CM Jai Ram Thakur announces new pay scales for state govt employees with effect from January 1, 2016.

Highlights New pay scales for State Govt employees will be effective from January 1, 2016

The pay of Jan 2022 will be payable in Feb 2022 as per revised pay scales

All pensioners, family pensioners will be given revised pension and other pensionary benefits

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday announced that the new pay scales for the State government employees would be effective from January 1, 2016.

"New pay scales for the State Government employees will be effective from January 1, 2016. The pay of January 2022 will be payable in February 2022 as per revised pay scales," said Thakur while addressing the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) of the Himachal Pradesh Non-Gazetted Employees Federation here on Saturday.

"All the pensioners and family pensioners will be given revised pension and other pensionary benefits with effect from January 1, 2016," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Centre sanctions medical devices park in Himachal Pradesh

Latest India News