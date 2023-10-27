Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu admitted to AIIMS Delhi: Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was admitted to the AIIMS Delhi on Friday after being referred from a Shimla hospital where he was being treated for a stomach infection.

According to sources, he was brought at around 11.20 am. "He is being evaluated by a team of doctors led by Dr Pramod Garg, Professor in the Department of Gastroenterology. He is suffering from mild to moderate acute pancreatitis. He is stable," the sources stated.

Himachal Pradesh CM is stable

Earlier, officials at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) stated that the Chief Minister is stable and all his reports are normal. “Various tests have been conducted since Wednesday night and a stomach infection was detected,” they said.

CM Sukhu was advised rest by doctors

On Wednesday night, the Chief Minister was hospitalised after pain in his abdomen. Naresh Chauhan, Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister, said Sukhu was travelling extensively over the last few days and must have eaten something outside that caused the infection. Doctors at the IGMC had earlier advised rest to the Chief Minister and kept him under observation in the hospital.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announces Rs 3,500-crore disaster relief package

Latest India News