Hardik Pandya set to surpass KL Rahul in elite T20I list ahead of semi-final bout against England

New Delhi:

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is all set to surpass compatriot KL Rahul in an elite list. Team India is all set to lock horns with England in the 2nd semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides will lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5, and there will be a lot of expectations from the Indian team ahead of the clash.

With the game right around the corner, it is worth noting that Hardik Pandya just needs 23 runs to surpass KL Rahul in the list of India players with the most runs in T20I cricket. Currently, Hardik sits in fifth place in the list with 2243 runs to his name.

On the other hand, KL Rahul occupies fourth place in the list and has scored 2,265 runs to his name. With the kind of form Pandya has been in, it could be a real possibility that the star all-rounder surpasses KL Rahul in the Indian team’s semi-final bout against England.

New Zealand defeat South Africa to set final date

Speaking of the World Cup, Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand has booked their berth for the final of the tournament. The side took on South Africa in the 1st semi-final of the competition. The two teams locked horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and New Zealand completely decimated the in-form Proteas.

Coming in to bowl first, New Zealand limited South Africa to a score of 169 runs in the first innings of the game. Matt Henry, Cole McConchie, and Rachin Ravindra were the highest wicket-takers with two wickets each to their names. Lockie Ferguson and James Neesham took one wicket each as well.

Chasing down the target, Tim Seifert’s half-century, and Finn Allen scoring 100* runs in 33 deliveries sealed New Zealand’s place in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Also Read: