Sunday, July 25, 2021
     
  4. Himachal Landslides: Eight dead, four injured in Kinnaur

Himachal Landslides: Eight dead, four injured in Kinnaur

Heavy boulders fell on a tempo traveller carrying 11 people and of them, eight were killed and three were injured in Kinnaur.

Shimla Published on: July 25, 2021 16:51 IST
Image Source : PTI

Multiple landslides occurred near Batseri on Sangla-Chitkul road in Himachal Pradesh. (Image for Representation)

Eight people were killed and four others injured in multiple landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Sunday, police said.

Multiple landslides occurred near Batseri on Sangla-Chitkul road, they added.

Heavy boulders fell on a tempo traveller carrying 11 people and of them, eight were killed and three were injured, according to the police.

In a similar incident, one person was injured in another landslide in Kinnaur district, they added.

The police said they have started rescue operations and further details are awaited.

