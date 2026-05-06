Himachal govt announces paid holiday on May 28, 30 for Panchayat polls, schools to remain shut

Shimla:

The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday announced paid holidays on May 28 and 30, when the second and third phases of panchayat elections will be conducted in the state. As per the official notification, all government offices, boards, corporations, educational institutions and industrial establishments, including those covered under the Industrial Disputes Act, will remain closed on the said dates.

Shops and commercial establishments to remain shut

Shops and commercial establishments situated near the concerned areas of the respective Panchayati Raj Institutions will also remain shut. However, the order will not apply to Karjan and Soyal gram panchayats of Naggar development block, and Jabana and Namhog gram panchayats of Anni development block in Kullu district, the notification clarified.

Elections will not be conducted in these gram panchayats as their tenures have not yet been completed. It also clarified that special casual leave may be granted to those employees who are working at different places in the state but have a right to vote in the elections, provided that they produce a certificate from the presiding officer concerned confirming that the employee has actually cast his or her vote.

Also Read:

Himachal Pradesh panchayat elections 2026 announced: Check voting, result dates and other details