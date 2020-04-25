Image Source : PTI Himachal Pradesh to relax coronavirus curfew daily between 5.30 am and 7 am

Himachal Pradesh government has decided to relax the coronavirus curfew hours from 5.30 am to 7 am daily from Sunday i.e, from April 26 onwards. The decision was taken by the state administration to facilitate the senior citizens and the general public for morning walks, a statement issued by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Office read.

Besides that, the state government also decided to give relaxation in curfew for four hours instead of the existing three hours from Monday (April 27). The relaxation hours are being extended to ensure social distancing as this would minimise the crowding in the shops during this time.

Currently, the curfew relaxes from morning 10 am to 1 pm every day in Himachal Pradesh during which people are allowed to visit shops to buy essential items. From Monday onwards, people can come out anytime between 10 am and 2 pm.

People are advised not to leave their houses without wearing face masks during these hours. There are also strict regulations that all the citizens should maintain social distancing while they are out of their homes.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur announced regarding the new COVID-19 curfew relaxation hours in a video conference held with District Collectors, Police Commissioners, and Chief Medical Officers of different areas of the state.

Meanwhile, there are six districts in Himachal Pradesh that have not reported any case of COVID-19 till date. The state has 15 active cases of coronavirus currently, while 20 people have been recovered so far.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage