Hijab controversy LIVE Updates: Girls wearing hijab denied entry into college in Karnataka's Vijayapura

Muslim women hold placards while wearing burqa and hijab during a protest in support of female Muslim students and against the Karnataka government, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

Pre-university and degree colleges in Karnataka, that were shut due to controversy over hijab, reopened from today. The state government decided to resume classes after at the behest of the High Court's last week interim order wherein it restrained students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom. "Wherever (in colleges) there are uniform related rules, it has to be strictly followed. Where a uniform is not there, the dress code will be decided. We will strictly follow the High Court order," Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said. As protests for and against the hijab intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places, the government had declared a holiday for all high schools and colleges in the state for three days, from February 9, and it was subsequently extended up to February 16. Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Bagalkot, Bangalore, Chikkaballapura, Gadag, Shimoga, Tumkur, Mysore, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada.

