Wednesday, February 16, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  4. Hijab controversy LIVE Updates: Girls wearing hijab denied entry into college in Karnataka's Vijayapura
The hijab row which started last month in Udupi Pre-University College by six girl students has snowballed into a major controversy in the country.

India TV News Desk
Bengaluru Updated on: February 16, 2022 10:25 IST
Muslim women hold placards while wearing burqa and hijab
Image Source : PTI

Muslim women hold placards while wearing burqa and hijab during a protest in support of female Muslim students and against the Karnataka government, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

Pre-university and degree colleges in Karnataka, that were shut due to controversy over hijab, reopened from today. The state government decided to resume classes after at the behest of the High Court's last week interim order wherein it restrained students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom. "Wherever (in colleges) there are uniform related rules, it has to be strictly followed. Where a uniform is not there, the dress code will be decided. We will strictly follow the High Court order," Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said. As protests for and against the hijab intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places, the government had declared a holiday for all high schools and colleges in the state for three days, from February 9, and it was subsequently extended up to February 16. Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Bagalkot, Bangalore, Chikkaballapura, Gadag, Shimoga, Tumkur, Mysore, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada.

 

  • Feb 16, 2022 10:08 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Girls wearing hijab denied entry into college

    Several girls wearing hijab were not allowed to enter a college in Karnataka's Vijayapura. When they reached college, the administration asked them to remove hijab in order to gain entry. They cited the High Court's order, but the girls were adamant. Pre-university and degree colleges in Karnataka, that were shut due to controversy over hijab, reopened from today. 

  • Feb 16, 2022 9:37 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    About Hijab controversy

    The hijab row started in Karnataka in December-end when a few students of a government pre-university college in Udupi, attending classes in headscarves, were asked to leave the campus. The matter then spread to different parts of the state, with youngsters, backed by right-wing outfits, responding by wearing saffron scarves. With the protests taking a violent turn at some places last week, the state government declared a three-day holiday for the institutions. The government decided to reopen schools and colleges after the High Court passed an interim order, restraining students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom. 

  • Feb 16, 2022 9:35 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    A girl in hijab will be country’s PM one day: Owaisi

    A girl wearing Hijab will become the prime minister of the country one day, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said amid the controversy over Muslim women's headscarves. "If a girl decides to wear Hijab and asks her parents to do so and when her parents allow her to wear it, who can stop her from wearing it? We shall see, Inshallah," Owaisi is heard saying in a 43-second video of his address in an election rally. “The girls will wear hijab, will wear Niqab and go to colleges and become doctors, collectors, SDMs and businessmen," Owaisi said in the video, shared on his Twitter handle. "You all keep in mind, perhaps when I am not alive, a girl wearing a hijab will become the prime minister of this country one day,” he added.

  • Feb 16, 2022 9:34 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Congress rejects its Karnataka MLA remarks on 'hijab'

    The Congress has rejected remarks made by its MLA in Karnataka that Hijab is an old practice among Muslims to not show the beauty of young girls to others. Party general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said there is no place in modern India for such "regressive views". The BJP hit out at the Congress alleging that the party MLA in Karnataka has trivialised rape by claiming that those not wearing burqa invite rape. Congress MLA from Chamrajpet Zameer Ahmed said that Hijab among Muslims means in 'purdah' and is it an age-old practice. "When girls grow up, they are kept in 'purdah' to hide their beauty. Rape rate is the highest in India and it is because women are not in 'purdah'," he said in Karnataka.

  • Feb 16, 2022 9:33 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Govt set to crack down on outfits disturbing peace

    Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday said authorities have been directed to identify and initiate legal action against religious organisations attempting to break the society and corrupt innocent students. "Some religious organisations are using students to try to divide the society. Instructions have been given to identify them and initiate appropriate legal action against them," the minister said in a statement. He claimed that not all but a few students were insisting that they be allowed to go to the school wearing Hijab.

  • Feb 16, 2022 9:32 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Burqa-clad girl asked to remove Hijab, boycotts exam in Karnataka

    The Hijab row continued to simmer in Karnataka on Tuesday over alleged denial of entry for girl students into schools with their headscarves on in some places, as one such girl announced boycotting her exam in response to the diktat. Scenes of angry parents of such children arguing with police and school authorities and an instance of a student trying to flaunt a saffron scarf as an apparent retaliation were also reported.

  • Feb 16, 2022 9:31 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    MP college asks students not to wear community-specific outfits

  • Feb 16, 2022 9:30 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Leaders from minority community meet CM Basavaraj Bommai

    Several leaders from the minority community met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on Tuesday

  • Feb 16, 2022 9:29 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Five of the students involved in hijab row are minor: BJP

    The Karnataka BJP government on Tuesday released a list of petitioners in the ongoing Karnataka hijab controversy, who are all minors. The party alleged that Congress is using minor girls to stay relevant in politics. FULL STORY 

  • Feb 16, 2022 9:28 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Objecting to teacher's hijab exposes malice: Majeed Memon

    NCP leader Majeed Memon on Tuesday said that the teachers removing hijab before entering schools in Karnataka 'showed the malice behind it while objections on students could be arguable'. "The objection to girl students wearing hijab in schools in Karnataka is arguable due to the prescribed uniform. But objection to teachers wearing hijab exposes malice behind it by those who create a scene on the subject," Majeed Memon said. The reaction comes after multiple videos surfaced in which it was allegedly shown that students and teachers were asked to remove hijab outside the gate of the school.

  • Feb 16, 2022 9:28 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    AIMPLB asks Muslim women to dispel myths about hijab

    The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has said that Muslim women must come forward to dispel misconceptions about 'hijab' and 'purdah' to counter people who are spreading hate in the name of protests against it. "My dear sisters, use this time to inform people about hijab, dispel the prejudice, express that you are not oppressed with the hijab but are respected, honoured and free with it. Your success is the success of all Muslims," said Maulana Umrain Mahfooz Rahmani, general secretary of the board in a social media session. Muslim women have freedom and are given respect and honour to the point that Jannat is said to be under the feet of the woman, he added.

  • Feb 16, 2022 9:28 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Hijab not an issue in Bihar, says Nitish Kumar

    Amid the ongoing hijab controversy in Karnataka, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that he respects every religion and their rituals of worshipping. "If anyone wears a scarf on the head or sandalwood mark on the forehead, I believe it is not a controversial subject. Every person has a right to wear whatever they want. We have no interference. You never witness any single incident of such controversy in Bihar. It cannot be an issue of discussion," he said.

  • Feb 16, 2022 9:23 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Tight security in Karnataka as colleges reopen

    Expressing confidence that there will be no untoward incidents when colleges reopen, Home Minister Jnanendra said police are with educational institutions and see to it that there is no disturbance to peace. Police officials are gathering information regarding how the row got escalated, and investigation is on in this regard.

  • Feb 16, 2022 9:23 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    High schools reopened on February 14

    Following the court order, the government had decided to resume classes for high school students up to Class 10 from February 14, and for pre-university and degree colleges thereafter, and accordingly high schools across the state reopened today.

  • Feb 16, 2022 9:22 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    What HC said in its interim order

    However, the Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the hijab row, last week had requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

  • Feb 16, 2022 9:22 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Section 144 imposed in 9 districts

    Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Bagalkot, Bangalore, Chikkaballapura, Gadag, Shimoga, Tumkur, Mysore, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada.

  • Feb 16, 2022 9:22 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    PU, degree colleges to reopen today

    Pre-university and degree colleges in Karnataka are reopening today. The High Court will resume hearing in the Hijab ban case at 2.30 pm.

