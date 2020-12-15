Delhi: Vehicles without HSRP, colour-coded stickers to be fined from today. Details

Image Source : PTI Delhi Traffic police to fine vehicles without HSRP, color-coded stickers from today

Vehicles without a high-security registration plate (HSRP) and color-coded fuel stickers will be fined in Delhi today onwards. In an earlier notice, the transport department had notified the public of owning HSRP and color-coded fuel stickers and had said those vehicle owners found without these would be liable to face prosecution under the motor vehicle (MV) act. According to the notice, defaulters can be fined Rs 10,000 which is compoundable to Rs. 5,500.

Vehicles that have already applied for HSRP and color-coded stickers will not be fined if they present the slip of the application. As of now, vehicles registered with other states are also not included in this.

According to transport department officials, there are at least 40 lakh vehicles, both cars, and two-wheelers, without HSRP.

HSRP is a chromium-based hologram applied by hot stamping on the number plates both at the front and back, besides laser-branding of a permanent identification number.

Colour-coded stickers are meant for identifying vehicles based on their fuel type, with light blue ones for petrol and CNG, and orange ones for diesel vehicles.

They bear details such as the registration number, the registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and the engine and chassis numbers of the vehicle, according to officials.

Last year, the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) had directed that all vehicles in Delhi-NCR should have HSRP and colour-coded stickers by October.

However, the order could not be implemented due to various reasons, including the unavailability of HSRP, the officials said.

