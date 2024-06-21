Friday, June 21, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Heatwave hit continues: 143 deaths so far, over 41,789 affected

Heatwave hit continues: 143 deaths so far, over 41,789 affected

On June 20 there were 14 confirmed deaths due to heatstroke while nine people died due to suspected heatstroke. Uttar Pradesh is worst affected with 35 reported deaths. Delhi follows UP with 21 fatalities.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published on: June 21, 2024 14:03 IST
Heatwave kills 143 in India
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

As the persisting heatwave is gripping large parts of the country, the death cases due to heatstroke are mounting. Between March 1 and June 20 this year, there have been 143 recorded deaths and 41,789 people suffering from suspected heatstroke, Health ministry sources said on Friday.

The data however, compiled under the National Heat-Related Illness and Death Surveillance by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) does not have updated records from states indicating that the actual toll may be higher

Going by the official data, on June 20 itself there were 14 confirmed deaths due to heatstroke while nine people died due to suspected heatstroke, taking the death toll in the March-June period to 143 from 114. The worst affected is Uttar Pradesh which has reported 35 deaths so far, followed by Delhi (21) and Bihar and Rajasthan (17 each), according to the data.

Health Ministry issued advisory

Notably, the health ministry its latest advisory had directed all the states and UTs to prepare the record of deaths and people who reached hospitals with heat-related illnesses. The advisory asked state nodal officers under the National Programme for Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) to start submitting data daily on heatstroke cases and deaths and total deaths from March 1 besides reporting under Heat-related Illness and death surveillance.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Thursday took a review meeting and asked officials to visit Central government hospitals till the heatwave conditions persist to keep a check if separate arrangements have been made for heat-affected patients. He also directed the officials to assess the number of deaths due to heatstroke over the last few days.

In its advisory centre has directed the hospitals to set up special units to cater to such patients. He also asked officials to make sure that all hospitals are ready to provide the best healthcare to heatstroke or heat-related patients.

(With PRI inputs)

ALSO READ | Noida: 7 people found dead with no signs of injury, heatwave suspected

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement