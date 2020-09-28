Health Ministry launches COVID-19 vaccine portal; all data linked to research, clinical trial: Harsh Vardhan

Image Source : AP Health ministry launches online portal for updates on coronavirus vaccine development

The Union Health Ministry has launched an online coronavirus vaccine and clinical registry portal on Monday which will provide all important information on COVID-19 vaccine development, ongoing clinical trials, launch date, and progress made in India and globally.

The 'vaccine web portal' and the 'National Clinical Registry for COVID-19' have been developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and was launched by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, according to a statement released by the Health Ministry.

The National Clinical Registry for COVID-19 will collect systematic data on clinical signs and symptoms, laboratory investigations, management protocols, the clinical course of COVID-19, disease spectrum and outcomes of patients.

"The data will serve as an invaluable tool for formulating appropriate patient management strategies, predicting disease severity, patient outcomes etc," the ICMR said in a statement.

The vaccine portal contains all information regarding Indian efforts towards the development of a vaccine against COVID-19.

"Interested people can visit the website on vaccine.icmr.org.in to get the latest information on vaccine development," it said.

"The portal provides useful and important information related to vaccine development, ongoing clinical trials and progress made in this area locally and globally at regular intervals. Today, in the times of coronavirus pandemic, vaccine development is watched very closely. Thus, it becomes important to showcase the status of vaccine development in the country," Harsh Vardhan said.

On India's fight against COVID-19, the health minister said the continuously rising recovery rate and progressively falling case fatality rate in the country have proven the success of the COVID-19 containment strategy followed by all states and Union Territories.

"From having one laboratory (for COVID-19 testing) to over 1,800 today, we have come a long way in strengthening our capabilities. We have successfully ramped up our testing capacity which has touched 15 lakh daily tests," he said.

He also lauded the healthcare personnel working selflessly to serve the people "even at a time when the resources are limited" due to coronavirus.

Apart from the 'vaccine web portal' and the 'National Clinical Registry for COVID-19', the health minister also unveiled a timeline depicting the ICMR's historical achievements and inaugurated apex health research body's mobile stroke unit, the statement said.

Vardhan unveiled the timeline of the ICMR depicting the 108-year journey of the body since its inception in 1911 when it was known as Indian Research Fund Association, it said.

According to the statement, the timeline captures the policy and programme interventions by the ICMR and its institutes to control diseases and its pioneering work in the fields of maternal and child health, HIV, cancer and nutrition, among others.

Unveiling the new exhibits, Vardhan said, "The ICMR has always been in the forefront of health research in India and is now leading the country in tackling the unprecedented pandemic through scientific rigour and innovation.

"It has contributed immensely towards the nation's welfare. Through these exhibits, people will take pride in knowing the contributions of ICMR and the country in the area of medical science."

Launching the mobile stroke unit, Vardhan said it is disheartening to see the susceptibility of people to heart disease and hypertension and timely treatment can reduce fatality and prevent people from disability.

"Given the large burden of stroke and absence of stroke care facilities in Assam, this initiative will go a long way in addressing the needs of the people in this area. The mobile unit, through teleconsultation, ensures timely and appropriate treatment to the people," he said

