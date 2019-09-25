Image Source : PTI Head constable killed in road accident

A head constable was killed and three others were injured when their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck on the Naraini-Banda road on Wednesday morning, police said.

A team of the transport department was returning after conducting checks when the accident took place near Hussainpur Kala village, Circle Officer Kuldeep Kumar Gupta said.

Head Constable Lalluram (50) succumbed to injuries in a district hospital while Assistant Regional Transport Officer Uday Ram was referred to Kanpur in a serious condition, the CO said.

Two other constables with minor injuries are admitted in a hospital here.

