Mumbai rains disrupt local rail services as several trains cancelled, delays hit Western Railway routes

Mumbai:

Relentless rainfall has thrown normal life out of gear in Mumbai and its surrounding regions, with waterlogging affecting both road and rail traffic. Several suburban train services have been delayed, while multiple local and long-distance trains have been cancelled as heavy rain continues to lash Maharashtra. According to the Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway, waterlogging on railway tracks has disrupted operations on the Churchgate to Dahanu Road suburban corridor. As a result, all Western Railway suburban local trains on this section are running 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule.

Railway authorities have advised commuters to factor in the delays while planning their journeys. However, services on the Harbour Line are operating normally without any reported disruption.

These local trains cancelled on July 7

Western Railway has cancelled the following suburban train services due to the prevailing weather conditions:

Train No. 69164 : Dahanu Road to Panvel

: Dahanu Road to Panvel Train No. 69165 : Panvel to Vasai Road

: Panvel to Vasai Road Train No. 69168 : Vasai Road to Panvel

: Vasai Road to Panvel Train No. 69167 : Panvel to Vasai Road

: Panvel to Vasai Road Train No. 69166 : Vasai Road to Panvel

: Vasai Road to Panvel Train No. 69161 : Panvel to Dahanu Road

: Panvel to Dahanu Road Train No. 69174 : Dahanu Road to Borivali

: Dahanu Road to Borivali Train No. 69139 : Borivali to Valsad

: Borivali to Valsad Train No. 61002: Dahanu Road to Borivali

In addition, Western Railway said that Train No. 69141, which normally operates between Virar and Surat, will begin its journey from Valsad and run up to Surat, resulting in a partial cancellation of its scheduled service.

Bhuj-Pune Express also cancelled

The Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway has also cancelled the Bhuj-Pune Express due to the ongoing disruption. Train No. 11092, Pune to Bhuj Express, which was scheduled to depart from Pune on July 6, has been cancelled. Railway officials had earlier planned to operate the train through a diverted route, but the service has now been withdrawn. Train No. 11091, Bhuj to Pune Express, scheduled to depart from Bhuj on July 8, has also been cancelled.

Landslide on Karjat-Lonavala section affects long-distance train operations

Apart from waterlogging, a landslide on the Karjat-Lonavala rail section has significantly disrupted Central Railway operations. According to Central Railway, by 4.30 am on July 7, a total of 41 mail and express trains had been cancelled because of the landslide.

The disruption has also forced the railway administration to:

Divert 59 trains

Short terminate 20 trains

Short originate 22 trains

Railway officials are closely monitoring the situation and restoration work is continuing on the affected section.

Advisory for passengers

Passengers travelling to or from Mumbai have been advised to check the latest train status before leaving for the station, as weather conditions continue to impact railway operations. Authorities have also urged commuters to follow official railway updates for any further cancellations, diversions or schedule changes. Railway officials are closely monitoring the situation and restoration work is continuing on the affected section.

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