PM Modi conferred with Indonesia's highest honour 'Bintang Adipurna' by President Subianto

Jakarta:

Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday announced that Indonesia has conferred its highest honour ’Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia’ medal of honour upon PM Modi. Awarding the Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia Medal of Honour from the President of the Republic of Indonesia to the Prime Minister of India. The Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia “Medal of Honour’ is the highest honour in the Republic of Indonesia. This award is given to individuals who have rendered exceptional service to the unity, continuity and prosperity of the Republic of Indonesia.

PM Modi earlier in the day was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome when he arrived for talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. PM Modi arrived in Indonesia on the first leg of his three-nation tour, aimed at further strengthening India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision and its commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

"Thank you for the warm welcome at the Istana Merdeka!" PM Modi posted on X. Also, Prime Minister Modi signed a guest book when he met President Subianto at the Istana Merdeka in Jakarta. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the visit marks a significant step in advancing the 'India–Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome at the Istana Merdeka, the Presidential Palace in Jakarta," Jaiswal said in a post on X. The visit marks a significant step in advancing the India–Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening new avenues for cooperation across priority sectors while reinforcing the deep trust, shared values and enduring friendship that bind the two countries," the post said.

PM Modi said this would be his first bilateral visit since the elevation of the bilateral ties and comes after President Subianto's state visit to India as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in January 2025.

Ahead of his departure from New Delhi, PM Modi said his visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand will further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision as well as "our outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific." MAHASAGAR, or Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions, is India's vision of security and growth for all regions.