Gujarat High Court upholds sentences of all 38 convicts in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case

Ahmedabad :

In a significant development, the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday upheld the sentences of all 38 convicts in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case. The death sentences of all 38 terrorists were upheld, and the life imprisonment sentences of 11 terrorists were also maintained. In the serial blasts case, the Gujarat High Court also ordered compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the 56 deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the more than 200 injured victims.

Know all about 2008 Ahmedabad serial blast case

On July 26, 2008, 21 serial bomb blasts took place at 20 locations across Ahmedabad within a span of around 70 minutes, triggering panic across the city.The terror attack claimed 56 lives, while more than 200 people sustained injuries in the explosions.

The Islamic terror group Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (HuJI) had claimed responsibility for the attacks. Meanwhile, another investigation is underway in the Delhi Red Fort blast case, in which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a forensic report in relation to the body parts of the deceased who died during the blast.

The Court listed the matter for scrutiny of the forensic report. According to the NIA, the high-intensity Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) explosion killed 11 people and injured several others, besides causing extensive damage to nearby property.

The NIA produced nine accused persons before the Special Judge (NIA) Pitambar Dutt, who extended their judicial custody till the next date. The court has listed the matter on July 13.The NIA has already filed a charge sheet against 10 accsued persons, including Shaheen Saeed and others.A supplementary charge sheet filed against Zamir Ahmed Ahangar and Tufail Ahmed Bhat is also pending consideration before the NIA court at Patiala.

NIA files supplementary charge sheet against Zamir Ahmed Ahangar and Tufail Ahmed Bhat

The NIA filed a supplementary charge sheet against Zamir Ahmed Ahangar and Tufail Ahmed Bhat and one absconded accused in the Delhi Balast case of November 2025.Zamir and Tufail were arrested in February 2026. The Agency has already filed a main Charge sheet in this case.It is alleged that Zamir and Tufail were collecting arms and ammunition.

Zamir was given a rifle, a pistol and live ammunition by Umar, Irfan and Adil. Both are associated with Ansar Ghazawat Ul Hind.This case pertains to the November 2025 Red Fort car bomb blast.

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