Haryana: Police constable arrested for supplying Army's confidential documents to Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Palwal SP Deepak Gahlawat said that the arrested constable was supplying Indian Army's confidential documents to Pakistan since 2018.

A police constable has been arrested for supplying the Indian Army's confidential documents to Pakistan since 2018. An FIR in the case has been registered, a Haryana police official informed on Friday.

Speaking on the matter, Palwal SP Deepak Gahlawat said, "We're sending his mobile phone to the cyber lab to recover data."

Initial investigation revealed that he came in contact with Pakistani agencies through a female friend who he met on Facebook, Gahlawat further added.

Meanwhile, in another development, at least 6 mobile phones were found from Paramjeet — Indian Army personnel who was arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch for leaking classified information to Inter-Services Intelligence of Pakistan.

ALSO READ | Four suspected drones spotted in Samba, Jammu; security agencies on alert

According to the investigation in the matter so far, Paramjeet was working for Pakistan's ISI since 2018 through Habibur Rahman, a Pakistani spy. Every month Pakistan's ISI used to send Rs 50,000 to Paramjeet.

During the lockdown, Rs 20,000 were being sent to Paramjeet which he used to receive through her sister's account. If needed, the crime branch will take Habibur Rahman and Paramjeet to Pokhran and Agra.

ALSO READ | Indian Army personnel arrested for providing classified documents to Pakistan’s ISI

Latest India News