Haryana: Jalebi not so sweet! BJP sends sweets to Rahul Gandhi after election victory

The BJP is on cloud nine after the thrilling victory of the party in Haryana. The BJP Haryana unit however, did not miss chance to take a swipe at the Congress who were confident to win the state and planning to celebrate by having jalebis. The BJP unit sent a kilogram of the fried sweet dish to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at his Delhi office.

"On behalf of all the workers of Bhartiya Janta Party (in) Haryana, jalebis have been sent to Rahul Gandhi's home," the party said on X. Attached was a screenshot from a food delivery app confirming an order from a Delhi-based sweets and chaat shop to Rahul Gandhi. However, the address was 24, Akbar Road in Delhi - the Congress' HQ.

In the run-up to the Haryana polls, Gandhi while addressing an election rally in Gohana on October 3, showed a box of the famous jalebi-maker Matu Ram 'halwai' and emphasised that his jalebi should be sold across the country. He also said the jalebis should also be exported which will generate more employment opportunities as he slammed the Centre and BJP for their business policies.