Haryana: Human remains recovered from trolley bag in Aravalli hills in Faridabad

Haryana : The Haryana Police on Thursday found a trolley bag full of human remains in the Aravalli hills areas near Pali Road in Faridabad. The police said that the trolley was discovered by a man who had gone to the hills.

Officers from Surajkund police station sent the body parts to the mortuary after a forensic team examined it, they said. A team from Delhi Police, suspecting that the body parts could be linked to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, also reached the spot.

Assistant Commissioner Police (Mehrauli) Vinod Narang ruled out any possibility of these body parts having links to the Shraddha Walkar case. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Faridabad NIT) Narender Kadiyan said the body parts had been kept in the mortuary.

The remains seem to be around two months old and it is not yet clear if the body was that of a man or a woman, he said. A forensic team also examined the body parts and an FIR would be registered after post mortem, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

