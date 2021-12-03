Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haryana govt orders closure of schools in 4 districts neighbouring Delhi to curb air pollution

The Haryana government has ordered closure of all schools in its four districts adjoining Delhi with immediate effect in the wake of “deteriorating air quality” in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The schools in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar will remain shut until further orders following the government's order on measures to manage air quality in NCR districts of Haryana.

The order, issued by the additional chief secretary of Haryana's Environment and Climate Change Department dated December 2, has also completely banned construction activities, except "non-polluting activities" such as plumbing, interior decoration, electrical work and carpentry, besides those exclusively permitted by the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas.

These curbs shall be strictly implemented in all 14 NCR districts of Haryana until further orders, it said.

