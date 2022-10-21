Haryana govt declares holiday in all schools on Bhai Dooj

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana Govt declares holiday for schools on October 27 as a part of Bhai Dooj celebrations.

The Haryana government on Friday declared a holiday on the occasion of Bhai Dooj in all schools in the state.

The festival which celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters will be observed on October 27.

"The Haryana Government has declared a holiday on October 27 in all government, private, and aided schools on the occasion of Bhai Dooj," an official statement said.

