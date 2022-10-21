Friday, October 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Haryana govt declares holiday in all schools on Bhai Dooj

Haryana govt declares holiday in all schools on Bhai Dooj

The Haryana government has declared a holiday on the occasion of Bhai Dooj in all schools on October 27.

PTI Reported By: PTI Chandigarh Published on: October 21, 2022 17:46 IST
Haryana Govt declares holiday for schools on October 27 as
Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana Govt declares holiday for schools on October 27 as a part of Bhai Dooj celebrations.

The Haryana government on Friday declared a holiday on the occasion of Bhai Dooj in all schools in the state.

The festival which celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters will be observed on October 27.

"The Haryana Government has declared a holiday on October 27 in all government, private, and aided schools on the occasion of Bhai Dooj," an official statement said. 

ALSO READ | Haryana govt announces free Covid vaccine booster shots for 18-59 age group

ALSO READ | Haryana govt orders closure of schools in 4 districts neighbouring Delhi to curb air pollution

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News