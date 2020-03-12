Image Source : FILE Haryana government declares coronavirus epidemic in state

The Haryana government on Thursday declared a coronavirus epidemic in the northern state, which adjoins national capital Delhi. State Health Minister Anil Vij said that an appeal has also been issued to persons who have traveled abroad in the last 14 days to self-isolate for at least two weeks.

He said a campaign has been launched across the state to identify such persons across educational institutions, nursing homes and hospitals in Haryana.

New regulations called 'Haryana Epidemic COVID-19 Regulations 2020' have also been issued and district magistrates/deputy district magistrates/civil surgeons and other health officials in each district directed to take preventive steps against coronavirus in their respective areas.

All hospitals in Haryana have been directed to create and maintain data on all suspected cases and of those who have come in contact with such patients.