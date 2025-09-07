Haryana government announces major administrative reshuffle: Transfers 20 IAS officers and 1 HCS officer Haryana: Raja Sekhar Vundru, Additional Chief Secretary for Fisheries, has now been given the additional responsibility of overseeing the Transport Department, relieving TL Satyaprakash from that charge. Likewise, G Anupama, ACS of Social Justice and Welfare, has been assigned extra duties.

Chandigarh:

In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government has issued transfer and posting orders affecting 20 IAS officers, along with 1 Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer. The move, aimed at strengthening governance and improving departmental coordination, includes strategic postings at key divisions and departments across the state.

Key transfers and new postings of IAS officers

Among the notable changes, Phool Chand Meena, Commissioner of the Rohtak Division, has been transferred to serve as Commissioner and Secretary to the Haryana government’s Human Resources Department, replacing CG Rajini Kanthan. Meanwhile, Rajiv Rattan, Director General of Science and Technology and Commissioner of Karnal Division, has taken on additional charge as Commissioner of Rohtak Division.

In another significant reshuffle, Raja Sekhar Vundru, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) for Fisheries, now holds additional charge of the Transport Department, relieving TL Satyaprakash of that role. Similarly, G Anupama, ACS of Social Justice and Welfare, has been assigned additional responsibilities for the Citizen Resources Information Department.

Deputy Commissioners have also been repositioned within the state. Mandeep Kaur, previously Fatehabad’s DC, is now Director of Human Resources and Special Secretary to the HR Department. Munish Sharma, DC of Charkhi Dadri, has been made Secretary of the Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani. Monika Gupta, DC of Panchkula, has been appointed as Administrator of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, Panchkula, and Additional Director of Urban Estate, Panchkula.

HCS officer’s new role and other details

The sole HCS officer transferred is Kapil Kumar, Deputy Secretary to the Haryana government for Monitoring and Coordination and Special Officer (Sanitation), Kurukshetra. He has been assigned as the District Municipal Commissioner of Kaithal, taking over from IAS officer Deepak Babulal Karwa.

Impact and expectations

This reshuffle reflects the Haryana government’s effort to enhance administrative efficiency and governance quality by assigning experienced officers to pivotal roles. Many officers have been given additional charges to improve cross-departmental coordination, while new appointments aim to bring fresh perspectives to critical district-level administration and urban development.

The government expects these changes to foster better public service delivery, expedite policy implementation, and ensure effective management of developmental and welfare schemes across Haryana.