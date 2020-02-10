Girl abducted, gangraped by 4 in Haryana, police initiates probe

Girl gang-raped in Haryana (Representational image)

An abduction and gangrape case of a girl has surfaced from Haryana's Yamuna Nagar. The police has lodged an FIR and is investigating the case. As per initial reports, the girl was gang-raped by four people.

Speaking on the incident, Sadhaura Investigation Officer, Nirmal Singh said, "We have lodged an FIR and have formed teams to locate the accused. Further investigation is underway".

Meanwhile, earlier in the day a 25-year-old woman lecturer who was set ablaze by a stalker in Maharashtra's Wardha district last week died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, officials said.

Ankita Pisudde, a resident of Hinganghat town in Wardha, had been critical after sustaining 35 to 40 per cent "grade III" burns on February 3 when she was set afire allegedly by one Vikesh Nagrale (27) while she was on way to her college, they said.

She was undergoing treatment at the Orange City Hospital & Research Centre here, located around 75 km from Wardha. "Doctors at the hospital declared her dead at 6.55 am today," Hinganghat's police inspector Satyaveer Bandiwar said.

The woman sustained deep burn injuries on the scalp, face, right upper limb, left hand, upper back, neck and eyes along with severe inhalational injuries, the hospital said in a medical bulletin on Monday.

She died of "septicemic shock" after suffering from deep dermal burns along with severe inhalational injuries, respiratory distress and related complications, it said.

During her treatment, she underwent tracheostomy (creating an opening in the neck to place a tube into the windpipe to allow air to enter the lungs), burn dressings, debridement and escharotomies, the hospital informed. Debridement is a medical procedure to remove dead, damaged or infected tissue, while escharotomy is a surgical procedure used to treat full-thickness (third-degree) circumferential burns.

