Gargi college girls protest over sexual harassment, molestation

Students are holding a protest at Delhi's Gargi college over alleged sexual harassment of female students during a college fest. The girls have alleged that some drunken men barged into the women's college campus and misbehaved with students. The incident occurred on February 6, Day 3 of Gargi's annual festival 'Reverie'.

Narrating their ordeal, the female students said a huge crowd started pushing the gates of the Gargi College post 3 pm. The administration failed to control the crowd, the students alleged. "After the crowd gathered in the premises, the harassment began. The men were pushing, groping and it was disgusting and horrifying. They were few of them who did not look like students," said a student requesting anonymity.

Another student said: "After 3:30 pm, every ten minutes, crowds of 300-400 individuals would push the gates and enter the college. The administration also showed its laxity by opening gates from time to time. Although the entry was to be stopped at 4:30, the influx continued till late. The police force and the RAF did nothing to control the situation."

This year the annual fest had a pass system wherein every student was allowed to bring along a male student. The male students were supposed to show the pass while the students of Gargi College were supposed to show their ID cards.

