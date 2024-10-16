NDA CMs and Deputy CMs to meet in Chandigarh after Nayab Singh Saini's oath ceremony: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nayab Singh Saini with Amit Shah

The oath taking ceremony of Haryana Chief Minister designate Nayab Singh Saini will take place on Thursday. According to sources, there will be a meeting of Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states in Chandigarh on Thursday at 4 pm. All NDA leaders have also been invited to the oath-taking ceremony of Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, sources added.

Nayab Singh Saini was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Haryana on Wednesday. Newly elected Haryana BJP MLAs elected Saini in a meeting, which was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as central observers.

Saini's name was proposed by MLAs Krishan Kumar Bedi and Anil Vij. The announcement in this regard was made by Union Home Minister Shah. Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister of Haryana in March, was the BJP's chief ministerial face in the state assembly polls.

The BJP secured a third term in the assembly polls in Haryana, results of which were declared on October 8. It won 48 seats against the Congress' 37 in the 90-member assembly in the state.