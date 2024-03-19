Haryana: Saini govt carries out first Cabinet expansion, inducts eight ministers

Tuesday, March 19, 2024
     
Former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was replaced by Nayab Singh Saini, was also present at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Chandigarh Updated on: March 19, 2024 19:39 IST
Badkhal MLA Seema Trikha takes oath as Haryana minister
Image Source : ANI Badkhal MLA Seema Trikha takes oath as Haryana minister

Newly appointed Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini carried out the first expansion of his cabinet on Tuesday. The Saini government inducted eight MLAs into the council of ministers.

Earlier, in a surprise move, Saini and five ministers took oath last week replacing Mohan Lal Khattar government in the state.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers at the Raj Bhavan here.

BJP MLA from Hisar Kamal Gupta was the first one to be administered oath as Cabinet minister. Gupta took oath in Sanskrit. He was a minister in the previous M K Khattar cabinet.

Thereafter, Badkhal MLA Seema Trikha, Panipat Rural MLA Mahipal Dhanda, Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel, Nangal Chaudhary MLA Abhe Singh Yadav, Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha, Bawani Khera MLA Bishamber Singh Balmiki, and Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh were sworn in as ministers of state (independent charge).

