Haryana Cabinet Expansion: Two ministers from BJP, JJP inducted to Khattar govt

Highlights Haryana Cabinet expansion took place today in presence of CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Two new ministers were inducted into the cabinet of ministers.

Kamal Gupta from BJP and Devendra Babli from JJP were inducted.

The Haryana Cabinet expansion took place today as the Manohar Lal Khattar-led council of ministers was expanded with the induction of BJP's Kamal Gupta and Jannayak Janata Party's (JJP) Devendra Babli as Cabinet ministers. The induction takes the strength of Khattar's council of ministers to 14, comprising the Chief Minister and his deputy Dushyant Chautala.

"Yes, the suspense is over now," Khattar had earlier said in a lighter vein when pointed out that the cabinet expansion was finally taking place after months of speculation in this regard.

Governor Bandaru Dattatraya administered the oath of office and secrecy to them at the swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here. While Gupta took oath in Sanskrit, Babli took it in Hindi.

Besides Khattar and Chautala, other ministers, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa, senior leaders, administrative and police officers, besides family members of the ministers who took an oath, were present on the occasion.

Earlier, 10 MLAs were inducted into the Khattar cabinet in November 2019, days after the chief minister and his deputy Dushyant Chautala were sworn in on October 27, 2019.

