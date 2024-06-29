Haridwar: Heavy rain swells dry Sukhi river, vehicles swept away as water levels surge | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Heavy rain swells dry Sukhi river in Haridwar.

Heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, with rising water levels in the Ganga River leading to vehicles floating and roads being submerged. On Saturday (June 29), intense downpours resulted in the Ganga River's water level rising significantly, flooding roads and leaving several vehicles partially or completely submerged.

Local authorities advised residents and visitors to avoid bathing in the river due to the hazardous conditions.

Earlier on June 27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the conditions favouring further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of North India are being witnessed as the heatwave conditions have abated across the country.

Conditions are likely to become favourable for further advance of southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Rajasthan; remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chandigarh and some parts of Haryana, some more parts of Punjab, remaining parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu during next two-three days, the IMD said.

IMD weather update

The IMD said that a trough at mean sea level runs off Maharashtra-north Kerala coasts. A cyclonic circulation lies over central Gujarat and a trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to west Bihar in lower tropospheric levels. It predicted that fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning are very likely over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Gujarat state, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh; scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Marathwada and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next five days due to the influence of the cyclonic circulation.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Konkan and Goa during June 27- July 1; Coastal Karnataka, Saurashtra and Kutch on June 27 and 28; South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh on June 27, the IMD said.

It further said that a cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Rajasthan and another over east Assam in the lower tropospheric levels under whose influence fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and isolated heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura is expected during the next five days.

The IMD has also predicted fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over northwest and east India during the next five days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is expected over East Rajasthan during June 27-July 1; Uttarakhand, Odisha during June 27-29; East Uttar Pradesh on June 28 and 29 and Bihar on June 29; over Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh on June 29 and 30.

