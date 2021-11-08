Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Harekala Hajabba: The humble story of a fruit seller who was awarded Padma Shri today

Harekala Hajabba Padma Shri: Dressed in a white shirt and dhoti, a bare-footed man walked upto President Ram Nath Kovind to receive the prestigious Padma Shri award. With cameras capturing the historic moment of him receiving the Padma award, 68-year-old Harekala Hajabba looked unruffled by the occasion.

Why was Hajabba honoured? An orange seller in Mangalurur, Hajabba saved money from his meagre earning to build a school in his village.

His village - Newpadapu - had no school despriving hundrends of children of proper education. Hajabba himself had no access for education, but he decided not to let children go through the suffering that he did. "I didn't receive an education. This led me to build a school with a dream that every child in my village should be educated. Today, the school has 175 students with classes up to the 10th standard," said Harekala Hajabba.

In the year 2000, Harekala Hajabba invested all his life's savings to start a school in his village. His noble deed was recognised in 2020 when the government named him as one of the recipients of Padma Shri. The Padma event could not be held last year due to Covid pandemic.

Padma Awards

President Ram Nath Kovind presented Padma awards to 73 individuals, some posthumously, at a ceremony held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. Of these, four were Padma Vibhushan, eight Padma Bhushan and 61 Padma Shri awards for the year 2020, according to a statement issued by the President's office.

The Padma awards are given in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri – and announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.

The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

Those awarded Padma Vibhushan were former Union ministers George Fernandes (posthumous), Arun Jaitley (posthumous), Sushma Swaraj (posthumous) and Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, Hindustani classical and semi-classical vocalist.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

ALSO READ: Padma Awards 2020: Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami & others honoured with Padma Shri

Latest India News