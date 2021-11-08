Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Padma Awards 2020 LIVE updates: Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami & others honoured with Padma Shri | PICS

Padma Shri Award is the country's fourth-highest civilian award. The ceremony for presenting Padma awards was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Announced annually on the eve of Republic Day, the Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service) and seek to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, singer Adnan Sami, filmmaker Karan Johar, TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor and others are being honoured for their work on Monday.

President Ram Nath Kovind presented the Padma Awards in the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were among the attendees. 119 Padma Awards will be presented by President this year. The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women, 16 Posthumous awardees and one transgender awardee.

Kangana Ranaut, who was recently conferred with the National Award a few days back was seen wearing a green-golden saree, large earrings and a white face mask. While Adnan Sami opted for a black sherwani with golden embroidery at the neck.