Har Ghar Tiranga campaign | 'Is patriotism defined by hoisting a flag?': SP's Shafiqur Rahman triggers row

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign | Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq often makes headlines with his controversial remarks. On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha MP commented on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign launched by PM Modi and asked, "Is patriotism defined and proved only by hoisting a flag?"

His remarks came as the centre had asked citizens to use the national flag as their profile photo on their social media accounts between August 2 and 15. Vice President Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu flagged off the ‘Tiranga bike rally’ from the Red Fort for the MPs of all parties on Wednesday morning. The rally, organised by Culture Ministry, culminated at Vijay Chowk near Parliament.

Several MPs, including central ministers and young parliamentarians, took part in the rally in Delhi that originated from the historic Red Fort to pay tribute to the freedom fighters as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

On the Centre's campaign, the SP MP addressed the media and said, "It is our choice to hoist the national flag. We have the (Samajwadi) party flag at our house."

He added that it is unfair for the Centre to make it mandatory to hoist the tricolour. "What is the need of it?" he asked.

The Samajwadi Party leader also targeted the 'population control law' that has been floating around the society, and said, "Having a child is related to Allah, not humans."

"When Allah births a child, he also arranges for its upbringing. If the government wants to bring the law, then attention should be given to the education of children. Then the issue of population will be solved by itself."

Barq also said that the government is not paying attention to poverty and unemployment.

