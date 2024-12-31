OPINION | Happy New Year Rahul: But where are you?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is not in India now. He left for Vietnam by VietJet airlines flight no VJ896, according to reports. BJP and Congress leaders sparred over social media after news about Rahul’s holiday sojourn appeared. Even senior Congress leaders were not aware neither about his itinerary, nor about his present location.

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya tweeted: "At a time when there is national mourning over the demise of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, who was pretending to be very distraught four days ago, has gone to Vietnam to celebrate the New Year." Congress MP Manickam Tagore replied, "If Rahul Gandhi travels privately, why does it bother you? Get well in New Year...When will Sanghis stop this 'take diversion' politics?"

It is no secret that Rahul Gandhi often vanishes from public view. During New Year, he often goes to a foreign destination for rest and recreation. Nobody should have any objection to this. It is his personal right. He is free to go anywhere, any time for holidays, but his personal visits often become political issues.

There are two reasons behind this. One, he keeps his visits and destinations secret. This can be the norm for popular movie stars, but when political leaders keep their foreign visits secret, it gives ammunition to their political rivals. Two, Rahul Gandhi never bothers what is happening in the country when he goes abroad. Had former PM Dr Manmohan Singh not passed away last week, Rahul's New Year celebration would not have become a big issue. Earlier, he gave a break to his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' for this reason. Rahul also left his campaign in the midst of assembly elections, when he went on a foreign visit.

Had any top BJP leader done this and gone on a secret foreign visit, Rahul Gandhi would have raised a big hue and cry. He would have gone to the extent of describing it as an insult to the Constitution. But now, he is the Leader of Opposition and it is a statutory position. It would have been better, had he disclosed his itinerary to the public.

