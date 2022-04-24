Hanuman Chalisa row LIVE Updates: BJP should not be pained by such attacks on Kirit Somaiya, says Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, Chandrakant Patil condemned the attack on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and warned of retaliation action against the state government on Sunday. He also emphasised that the attack on Somaiya was done inside the police premises and alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was propagating violence.

"The attack on Kirit Somaiya was not an attempt to kill him. It happened in the police station premises. Now MVA govt is propagating violence in front of police. Do you want to create Kerala or Bengal like situation in Maharashtra?" asked Patil.