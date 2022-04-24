Hanuman Chalisa row LIVE Updates: BJP should not be pained by such attacks on Kirit Somaiya, says Sanjay Raut

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya late on Saturday alleged Shiv Sena workers hurled footwear and water bottles at his SUV when he was leaving Khar police station in Mumbai. Somaiya had gone to the police station to meet arrested independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, whose earlier call for chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' had angered the Sena cadres. The BJP leader tweeted that he was injured in the attack by "Shiv Sena goons" and was going to the Bandra police station to file a complaint. Somaiya then travelled to the Bandra police station to file a complaint against Sena supporters. On the other hand, Sena supporters claimed that Somaiya's driver tried to knock them down after leaving the Khar police station.