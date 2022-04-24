Sunday, April 24, 2022
     
  4. Hanuman Chalisa row LIVE Updates: BJP should not be pained by such attacks on Kirit Somaiya, says Sanjay Raut
Kirit Somaiya said police officials present at the spot should be suspended and Shiv Sena supporters booked on the charge of the attempt to murder.

Vani Mehrotra Edited by: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra
New Delhi Updated on: April 24, 2022 10:38 IST
Image Source : ANI

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya late on Saturday alleged Shiv Sena workers hurled footwear and water bottles at his SUV when he was leaving Khar police station in Mumbai. Somaiya had gone to the police station to meet arrested independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, whose earlier call for chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' had angered the Sena cadres. The BJP leader tweeted that he was injured in the attack by "Shiv Sena goons" and was going to the Bandra police station to file a complaint. Somaiya then travelled to the Bandra police station to file a complaint against Sena supporters. On the other hand, Sena supporters claimed that Somaiya's driver tried to knock them down after leaving the Khar police station.

Live updates : Hanuman Chalisa Row

  • Apr 24, 2022 10:37 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Chandrakant Patil condemns attack on Kirit Somaiya

    Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, Chandrakant Patil condemned the attack on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and warned of retaliation action against the state government on Sunday. He also emphasised that the attack on Somaiya was done inside the police premises and alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was propagating violence.

    "The attack on Kirit Somaiya was not an attempt to kill him. It happened in the police station premises. Now MVA govt is propagating violence in front of police. Do you want to create Kerala or Bengal like situation in Maharashtra?" asked Patil.

  • Apr 24, 2022 10:36 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Fadnavis says police allowed Shiv Sena goons to carry out attack

    Following the alleged attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said police allowed Shiv Sena goons to carry out the attack under the pressure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

    "I will speak with the Home Secretary and Home Minister today over the attack on Kirit Somaiya and will also write a letter to take action against the police, who are working as political workers," Fadnavis told mediapersons.

  • Apr 24, 2022 10:34 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    FIR filed against me is bogus: Kirit Somaiya

    The way our voices are muzzled, it seems that Uddhav Thackeray is hatching plots to do something on the lines of what was done with Mansukh Hiren (Antilia case). The FIR filed against me is a bogus one: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya

  • Apr 24, 2022 10:33 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Kirit Somaiya addressed press conference over alleged attack

    BJP leader Kirit Somaiya addressed a press conference today, wherein he said, "I have informed about the attack to Home Secretary at the Centre. He has sought a report on the attack. A representative delegation will go to Delhi and meet the officials there."

  • Apr 24, 2022 10:30 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Sanjay Raut says Kirit Somaiya accused in INS Vikrant case

    Kirit Somaiya is accused in the INS Vikrant case. He misled the country.  If the public has expressed its anger against such people, then, BJP should not be pained. The people of Maharashtra will not forgive such people: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Mumbai

  • Apr 24, 2022 10:30 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Kirit Somaiya alleges attack by Shiv Sena goons

    BJP leader Kirit Somaiya claimed he was injured in alleged stone-pelting by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai on Saturday. Somaiya further alleged that this was the third time he was attacked.

