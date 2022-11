Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC to hear plea on survey by ASI on Masjid premises today

Gyanvapi case : The Allahabad High Court is all set to hear a plea seeking the survey of the Gyanvapi premises today by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The hearing is expected to commence at 2 pm.

Further details are awaited.

Latest India News