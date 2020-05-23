Guwahati Red Zones: Tarun Nagar among new containment zones. List of hotspots

Image Source : AP Guwahati Red Zones: Tarun Nagar among new containmenmt zones. List of hotspots

Dinesh Ojha Path in Tarun Nagar locality in Guwahati city of Assam has been marked as a containment zone on Saturday following the detection of COVID-19 cases in the area, the Kamrup (M) administration confirmed on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup (M), Biswajit Pegu, directed the circle officer, Guwahati revenue circle to seal the area with immediate effect.

BOUNDARY OF THE CONTAINMENT ZONE:

North: Ashirbad Apartment

South: Assam Flour Mill Campus, G. S. Road

East: H P Apartment

West: Residence of Chittaranjan Sarmah & Aphordite Beauty Parlour

List of containment zones in Guwahati

Rajkamal Hotel and encircling area

Fancybazar

Residential area within the campus of Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute

Birubari

Panbazar Railway Colony

Amiya Nagar

Chandmari; GS Colony,

Fatasil; Near Kumar Nursing home

Kumarpara; Pubali Path

Santipur, Near Kali Mandir, Rathkhula,

Fatasil Ambari; Notun Basti, Go path, Datalpara, Fatasil Ambari, and S.K. Bora Road,

Rukminigaon

Assam has so far reported 319 cases of the coronavirus after 53 new confirmed cases were announced moments earlier by state Health and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Notably, this is the biggest one-time jump reported in the state. Notably, most of the recent cases have been detected in citizens who have been quarantined following return from other Indian states.

