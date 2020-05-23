Guwahati Red Zones: Tarun Nagar among new containment zones. List of hotspots

Dinesh Ojha Path in Tarun Nagar locality in Guwahati city of Assam has been marked as a containment zone on Saturday following the detection of COVID-19 cases in the area, the Kamrup (M) administration confirmed on Saturday.
Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup (M), Biswajit Pegu, directed the circle officer, Guwahati revenue circle to seal the area with immediate effect.
BOUNDARY OF THE CONTAINMENT ZONE:
- North: Ashirbad Apartment
- South: Assam Flour Mill Campus, G. S. Road
- East: H P Apartment
- West: Residence of Chittaranjan Sarmah & Aphordite Beauty Parlour
List of containment zones in Guwahati
- Rajkamal Hotel and encircling area
- Fancybazar
- Residential area within the campus of Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute
- Birubari
- Panbazar Railway Colony
- Amiya Nagar
- Chandmari; GS Colony,
- Fatasil; Near Kumar Nursing home
- Kumarpara; Pubali Path
- Santipur, Near Kali Mandir, Rathkhula,
- Fatasil Ambari; Notun Basti, Go path, Datalpara, Fatasil Ambari, and S.K. Bora Road,
- Rukminigaon
Assam has so far reported 319 cases of the coronavirus after 53 new confirmed cases were announced moments earlier by state Health and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Notably, this is the biggest one-time jump reported in the state. Notably, most of the recent cases have been detected in citizens who have been quarantined following return from other Indian states.