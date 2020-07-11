Lockdown extended till 19 July in Guwahati. Check new guidelines

Image Source : PTI Lockdown extended for another week in Guwahati. Check new guidelines

Assam on Saturday extended the lockdown in Guwahati by another week. The lockdown will now remain in force till 7 pm on July 19. Announcing the lockdown, Assam chief secretary, Kumar Sanjay Krishna tweeted, “Due to the continuing large scale spread of Covid19 occurring in almost the entire district of Kamrup(M),there has been an extension in the period of the prevailing lockdown. Here are the new guidelines that shall come into force with effect from 12th July till 19th July,2020”.

Earlier in the day, Assam Health Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that health department had sought extension of total lockdown in Guwahati by one week. Sarma said, “We have suggested to government to extend lockdown by one week that will suffice our requirement."

State government had on Friday held discussion with Citizens committee of Guwahati which proposed two week extension of lockdown.

Meanwhile, The Meghalaya government on Saturday announced a two-day total lockdown in capital Shillong from Monday after the state reported the highest single-day spike of 76 COVID-19 cases.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the decision was taken to contain the spread of COVID-19, besides ensuring behavioural changes among citizens to follow coronavirus-related guidelines.

