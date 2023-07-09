Gurugram weather: Administration issues 'Work From Home' advisory to private offices amid heavy rainfall

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People wade through waterlogged service road of Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway after monsoon rain

Gurugram weather update: In view of the incessant rain the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram Nishant Kumar Yadav today (July 9) issued an advisory to private institutions and corporate offices to guide their employees to Work From Home (WFH) on Monday (July 10) to avoid traffic congestion on roads.

“This will also help the civic agencies to take up dewatering and repair works expeditiously. We also advised the resident not to step outside unnecessarily due to rain,” Yadav said.

Heavy showers in city:

As per the data from the district administration Gurugram City recorded 150 mm of rain between 6.00 am and 11.00 pm on Sunday which caused heavy water logging on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway and different parts of the city.

The commuters on the expressway near Narsinghpur Chowk faced huge traffic congestion on the spot and some people were seen walking in knee-deep water.

Pictures and videos of the submerged expressway and service lane at the Narsinghpur Chowk widely surfaced on social media. Moreover, several pictures and videos were uploaded on Twitter on Sunday which showed the strong impact of huge rainfall all across the city roads.

Traffic advisory:

The Gurugram traffic police took to Twitter and updated commuters about traffic movements. The police asked commuters to consider working from home due to waterlogging and the traffic situation.

However, no major traffic congestion was reported on the national highway and other key junctions of the city due to the holiday.

The worst affected points were Sector-18 road, Narsinghpur, Jharsa Crossing, Sarhaul, Sector-30, 31, 38, 40, 44, 45, 47, 29, 50, Rajeev Chowk, Mahaveer Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Civil Lines, Golf Course Extension Road, Vatika Chowk, Subhash Chowk and Dwarka Expressway.

