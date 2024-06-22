Saturday, June 22, 2024
     
Gurugram: Police officer injured as violence erupts in Sector 35 after worker run over by bus

Haryana news: Chaotic scenes were witnessed in Gurugram as people pelted stones at the vehicles including buses and police vans. Earlier today, a worker died reportedly after being run over by a bus near the factory entrance, which later led to the violence.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Gurugram Updated on: June 22, 2024 20:19 IST
Gurugram Police officer injured, haryana violence, gurugram sector 35 violence, violence erupts in S
Image Source : INDIA TV Gurugram: Police officer injured as violence erupts in Sector 35 after worker run over by bus.

Haryana news: A police official sustained injuries in violence that broke out at sector 35 in Haryana's Gurugram following a worker's death, allegedly after being run over by a factory bus. The incident broke out before a manufacturing unit in sector 35 of Gurugram. Meanwhile, the injured police personnel was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at sector 35 in Gurugram as people were captured pelting stones at the vehicles including buses and police vans. Earlier today, a worker died reportedly after being run over by a bus near the factory entrance, which later led to the violence.

Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram police PRO, said, "Investigation so far has revealed that the driver did not see the worker and he reversed the bus, due to which the person came under the bus and died. The deceased has been identified as Monu, who is about 24 years old and hails from Agra, Uttar Pradesh."

"Some anger was expressed by the employees of the company and the Gurugram Police immediately reached the spot and controlled the situation. The body of the deceased has been kept in the mortuary. Action will be taken as per the rules after the post-mortem. So far the police have registered a case under the sections of accidental death..." he added.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

 

 
