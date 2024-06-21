Election in Jammu-Kashmir soon? EC begins updating electoral rolls for Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, J-K

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

Assembly Elections 2024: The Election Commission has initiated the process of updating the Electoral Rolls for Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir with July 1, 2024 as the qualifying date. The development has come as Assembly elections are due to be held in these three states and Union Territory J-K. While elections in Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra are confirmed to take place later this year, polls in Jammu and Kashmir may also be aligned with these three states.

For the just-held Lok Sabha polls, the voters list was updated with January 1 as the qualifying date. Qualifying date helps establish number of voters on a given date in a state or in the country.

The term of the existing legislative assemblies in the three states are going to end on November 3, November 26 and January 5, 2025 respectively and elections to these legislative assemblies are required to be conducted before the completion of their terms.

Besides, Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are also to be conducted for constituting a new house after delimitation of constituencies, the EC said.

"Witnessing the huge participation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the Commission has also directed for the updation of electoral rolls in the UT with July 1, 2024 as the qualifying date," the poll authority said.

ALSO READ | UGC releases list of 157 defaulter universities failing to appoint ombudspersons, check here