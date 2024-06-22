Haryana: Two killed in multiple blasts at fireball factory in Gurugram | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X/ ANI (SCREENGRAB) Police investigating the blast site

Multiple explosions rocked a fireball manufacturing factory on Friday in the Daulatabad Industrial Area of Gurugram, leaving two dead and about 3-4 injured. The injured were rushed to the hospital.

The blasts happened late at night on Friday following which Fire Service swung into action. Around 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot for dousing efforts. The fire was later extinguished.

Giving details about the incident, Fire Officer Ramesh Kumar said they received the complaint of blasts at night. When they reached the spot, blasts were happening in the factory. He went on and said that about two dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Ramesh further said that the explosions have incurred heavy damage to the nearby buildings too. He said, "We brought fire tenders from nearby fire stations and blasts were still happening then. Around 24 fire tenders were deployed in the operation. This factory manufactures fireball which is like a fire extinguisher...Nearby buildings suffered damage. We are being told that 2 deaths occurred and 3-4 injured people were shifted to hospital before we reached here."

The incident comes a week after a fire erupted in a blanket factory in Haryana's Panipat. Huge cloud of smoke were witnessed erupting out of the blanket factory. the free tenders rushed to the sto and doused the fire later.

