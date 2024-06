Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Cooling jackets introduced for cops in Haryana

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police has introduced cooling jackets for its personnel to beat the heat as the heatwave continues across the nation, especially in the northern states.

These jackets have been given as samples in view of the ongoing heatwave, informed ACP Traffic Sukhbir Singh.

Sharing feedback on these jackets, a Traffic Police Zonal Officer Manfool Singh said, "The weight of the jacket is too much and cooling pads also melt very quickly..."