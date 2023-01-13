Gurugram: Section 144 imposed to beef up security ahead of Republic Day | Details

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Security beefed up ahead of R-Day

Gurugram district administration on Friday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC ahead of Republic Day.

According to an order issued by District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav flying drones, microlight aircraft, gliders, hot-air balloons, kites and Chinese microlights will be prohibited till January 26.

"Under section 144 of the code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, all Cyber cafes, P.G., Guest Houses, Hotels, Offices, and House owners are directed to keep records of their tenants/servants/visitors/guests in a register and also to keep/collect l.D. proof of their visitors/guests," a statement released by Gurugram DC read.

"Further, the use of Drones, Micro Light Air Craft, Glider/Power Glider, Hot Air Balloon, Kite Flying, and Chinese Micro Light is banned in District Gurugram from 12.01.2023 to 26.01.2023," it added.

Yadav has ordered operators of cyber cafes, guest houses, hotels and paying guest accommodations and landlords and other offices to keep records and ID proofs of tenants, servants, visitors and guests.

"Orders have been issued in view of security reasons to curb the activities of anti-social elements on the occasion of Republic Day. Action will be taken against those who disobey the orders under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," the district administration said in a statement.

(With PTI input)

