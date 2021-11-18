Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Gurugram Gurdwara body says shrine doors open for Muslims to offer Namaz

Highlights Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha in Gurugram has offered its premises for 'Jumme Ki Namaz'.

The move came following objections over the offering of namaz in public and open places.

Gurugram administration had earlier withdrawn permission to offer namaz at 8 sites.

The Gurdwara association of Sadar Bazar in Gurugram on Friday decided to offer its premises for Namaz prayers to Muslim devotees. The move came following objections over the offering of namaz in public and open places. Earlier, the Gurugram administration had withdrawn permission to offer namaz at eight out of 37 designated sites.

Incidentally, the move comes just one day ahead of Gurupurab.

"It's 'Guru Ghar', open for all communities with no discrimination. There shouldn't be any politics here. Basement is now open for Muslim brothers who want to offer 'Jumme ki namaz'," said Sherdil Singh Sidhu, President, Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha, Sadar Bazar.

"If there's an open space, Muslims should be allowed to offer namaz. We shouldn't fight over such petty issues. People who were offering namaz in open sought administration's permission and those who had problems should have approached the administration before attacking them," he added.

As per an official statement from the district administration, the permission was canceled after an objection from local people and RWA. On several occasions earlier, residents of Gurugram have complained and staged a protest against Friday namaz at a public ground.



